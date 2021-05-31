Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — This week, Bennington Free Library's Youth Services Librarians plan to distribute 1,600 Tails & Tales summer reading program packets to Pre-K through 6th grade students in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union and area private schools (Highland Hall, Southshire, Sacred Heart/St. Francis deSales and Crace Christian). Each packet contains a reading record, stickers, bookmark, letter to parents & caregivers, and information about the BFL's summer program and services.

For more information, email children@bfli.org or call 802-442-9051. The library's open hours this week are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. 

