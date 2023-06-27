Sign-up in the Children’s Room continues through the month of July. The library is located at 101 Silver St., Bennington.
All Together Now Yoga with Zoe Shaheen: June 29, July 6, 13, 20. Yoga movement and mindfulness through interactive play for 2–6-year-olds and their parents & caregivers. 10:30 a.m.
Food & Friends Cook Together: July 3, 11, 18, 25. Cooking adventures for 4th-7th graders. Kids will learn basic cooking skills, make tasty recipes & eat the results. Pre-registration required. Email: children@bfli.org. 2-3:15 p.m.
Come Together Now Storytime: July 5, 12, 19, 26. Storytime for kids, 3-6 years-old. Guest music makers, beekeeper, & author followed by art & craft fun. 10:30 a.m.
Check It Out Summer Chess Program: July 5, 6, 7. Chess coach, Trevor Plizga will lead classes for 6-12-year-olds who know the basics and want to improve their skills. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Email: children@bfli.org.
Our Wild Community presented by Southern Vermont Natural History Museum: July 10. Families will meet some of the animals that live right in our own backyards and learn how we all can be better neighbors. 2 p.m.
All Together ART Saturdays: July 15, 29. Artist & art teacher, Cara DeAngelo will give children & families the opportunity to express themselves & create art together! 11 a.m. -Noon.
Puppet Palooza: July 12. 8–12-year-olds will make rod puppets with tons of fun materials sure to get their creative juices flowing. Artist & educator, Dana Schildkraut will lead the workshop. Pre-registration required. Email: children@bfli.org. 2-3:30 p.m.
A Demigod’s Guide to Greek Mythology: July 19, 26, August 2, 9. Read through Percy Jackson’s The Lightning Thief, explore the basics of Greek Mythology & learn about the gods & heroes of ancient myths. Fun activities, too! Led by Chase Dobson. 3 p.m.
All Together Now Ice Cream Party: August 2. Celebrate a summer of reading, yoga, art and animals. Certificates & prizes awarded for reading program participants. 2-4 p.m.