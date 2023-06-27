2022-07-07-LIBRARY_C.jpg

Sisters Kathryn Lind, 8, and Charlotte Lind, 6, play inside an inflatable raft on the floor of the Children's Room last year.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Sign-up in the Children’s Room continues through the month of July. The library is located at 101 Silver St., Bennington.

All Together Now Yoga with Zoe Shaheen: June 29, July 6, 13, 20. Yoga movement and mindfulness through interactive play for 2–6-year-olds and their parents & caregivers. 10:30 a.m.

Food & Friends Cook Together: July 3, 11, 18, 25. Cooking adventures for 4th-7th graders. Kids will learn basic cooking skills, make tasty recipes & eat the results. Pre-registration required. Email: children@bfli.org. 2-3:15 p.m.

Come Together Now Storytime: July 5, 12, 19, 26. Storytime for kids, 3-6 years-old. Guest music makers, beekeeper, & author followed by art & craft fun. 10:30 a.m.

Check It Out Summer Chess Program: July 5, 6, 7. Chess coach, Trevor Plizga will lead classes for 6-12-year-olds who know the basics and want to improve their skills. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Email: children@bfli.org.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Our Wild Community presented by Southern Vermont Natural History Museum: July 10. Families will meet some of the animals that live right in our own backyards and learn how we all can be better neighbors. 2 p.m.

All Together ART Saturdays: July 15, 29. Artist & art teacher, Cara DeAngelo will give children & families the opportunity to express themselves & create art together! 11 a.m. -Noon.

Puppet Palooza: July 12. 8–12-year-olds will make rod puppets with tons of fun materials sure to get their creative juices flowing. Artist & educator, Dana Schildkraut will lead the workshop. Pre-registration required. Email: children@bfli.org. 2-3:30 p.m.

A Demigod’s Guide to Greek Mythology: July 19, 26, August 2, 9. Read through Percy Jackson’s The Lightning Thief, explore the basics of Greek Mythology & learn about the gods & heroes of ancient myths. Fun activities, too! Led by Chase Dobson. 3 p.m.

All Together Now Ice Cream Party: August 2. Celebrate a summer of reading, yoga, art and animals. Certificates & prizes awarded for reading program participants. 2-4 p.m.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.