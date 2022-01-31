BENNINGTON — If you’re looking to keep your kids busy, the library is a great place to start. From learning about engineering to celebrating Valentine’s Day, the Bennington Free Library has themed activities for everyone.
The library supports its friends at University of Vermont’s Extension 4-H. Children can check out “Discover Engineering” month in Vermont, sponsored by the 4-H and University of Vermont College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences. They have teamed up to host a variety of programs for grades 3 to 12 to promote the field of engineering this month. There are many different, free learning opportunities happening — all leading up to National Engineering Week, Feb. 20 to 26.
Visit Bennington Free Library’s Children’s Room to check out books about engineering and try out some of our new STEM materials in the Discovery Centers. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 3, kids can fill a “Take-Make-Create Your Own Invention Bag” with supplies to design a solution to one of the world’s problems. Share your invention with the library, and it will post a photo, video or drawing on its Facebook page. Email children@bfli.org.
The Children’s Room is buzzing with activity this month
Watch “Carrie Shares a Story: Groundhog Day” on the library’s Facebook page, Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Take home a “Valentine Take-Make-Create Bag,” available in the Children’s Room, Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Finally, check out books about Valentine’s Day, love, friends, STEM, President’s Day, Winter Olympics and titles by Jason Chin, Vermont’s own 2022 Caldecott winner.