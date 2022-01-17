BENNINGTON — The first month of a new year is a time of reflection — even for kids.
The Bennington Free Library invites children to think about what makes them special and what's important to them, and then record those facts. Collect things around the house for a Time Capsule and add photos, art projects, a package from your favorite snack and more to the box. Tuck the Time Capsule away for a year or two and open it when the time is right.
Parents and Caregivers:
Do want to spend time with your children and need to get out of the house? Consider visiting the library's Children's Room. It's warm, colorful, engaging and filled with books that to share together.
The library is open this week 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday; 1 to 5 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Check out books, DVDs, audiobooks, snowshoes, telescope and museum and Prospect Mountain passes.