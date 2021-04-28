BENNINGTON — Just in time for Arbor Day, the Bennington Free Library is giving out free activities bags. Families can pick up a bag beginning Saturday during library take-out hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Each bag contains sugar maple seed packets (the sugar maple is Vermont's state tree), a tree scavenger hunt, tree craft ideas with materials for bark rubbings, Arbor Day bookmarks and a Vermont tree guide.
The program is made possible by the Vermont Urban & Community Forestry program and the Vermont Department of Libraries.