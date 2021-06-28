BENNINGTON — Bennington Free Library is launching a new program for school-age kids. “Out of the Box-es” take-home activity kits will be available at the library during open hours, from July 2 until the end of August. The library will have a series of 5 different boxes to distribute throughout the summer.
“You belong here” is the general theme of these bi-weekly kits. “You: Taking Care of Yourself” is Box no. 1’s focus. Box no. 1 will be distributed July 2-16, or until supplies run out.
The program is a collaboration with The Mentor Connector, Rutland Youth Coalition, Bennington and Rutland County UVM Extension 4-H, area public libraries & many more partners and sponsors.
Bennington Free Library is now open six days a week, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Friday.