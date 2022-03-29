BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Free Library is hosting “An Afternoon with Walt Whitman,” a Vermont Humanities Council Speakers Bureau program featuring Stephen Collins. The event will be held on Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at the library, 101 Silver Street.
The audience will be cast as a visitor in Walt Whitman’s room as he prepares for his 70th birthday celebration, and questions his success as a man and a poet. He traces the experiences that led to the creation of “Leaves Of Grass,” his lifetime work.
The first part of the performance explores Whitman’s preoccupation with the self and his resolve to write with “free and brave thought.” In the second part of the performance, Whitman’s life is changed forever by the Civil War. Through Whitman’s poetry and letters, actor Stephen Collins helps convey the poet’s growth into a mature artist who is at peace about “himself, God and death.”
This program is part of the Bennington Free Library’s Vermont Reads activities. Vermont Reads is Vermont Humanities’ statewide community reading program. Since 2003, the organization has invited students, adults, and seniors across the state to read the same book and participate in a wide variety of community activities related to the book’s themes. For more information visit benningtonfreelibrary.org or call 802-442-9051.