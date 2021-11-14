BENNINGTON -- The Children's Room at the Bennington Free Library is hosting a series of events this week to keep kids entertained and educated.
On Monday, Toddlers and Twos Early Learning Activity Bag: Fun with Animals will be offered, starting at noon. Children can stop by the Library to pick up their bags, which are available while supplies last.
On Thursday, The Museum ABC's, Abenaki Art program is held. ABC's is a collaboration between the Bennington Museum and the Bennington Free Library. The program is intended for children ages 3 to 5 and their adult companions and supports early literacy and a lifelong love of museums and learning. Museum ABCs is offered at no charge to participants, thanks to support from The Bank of Bennington & the A.D. Henderson Foundation. The public is invited to visit the Museum’s display of old and new Abenaki artwork, listen to a Native American story and get inspired to create a woven bowl.
On Saturday, the Museum features FLOUR POWER! Take, Make & Bake Bags for Kids! Children can pick up an activity bag filled with ingredients to make pretzels (or whatever you choose). Each bag contains a 2# bag of King Arthur flour (thanks to a donation from King Arthur), yeast, a set of measuring cups and recipes to get kids started creating in the kitchen.