BENNINGTON — For folks shopping for the perfect gift for bookworms this holiday season, look no further than the Bennington Free Library.
From 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11, the Bennington Free Library is holding a book sale in the library's Rotary Room, 101 Silver St.
Admission is free and masks are required. There will be lots of children's titles.
Or skip the crowds and enjoy Read Around the Block: Storytime with Linda & Carrie @ The Bennington Bookshop on the library's Facebook page or CAT-TV Channel 1095.