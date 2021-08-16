BENNINGTON — Starting Friday, kids in preschool, kindergarten and first grade can go to the Bennington Free Library to get “buggy” about going back to school.
The library will have a special book and activity bags for kids in preschool, kindergarten or first grade, while kids in elementary school can pick up a back-to-school activity bag with supplies for making pencil toppers and their own “buggy” journal.
Bags are available while supplies last and it is funded with support from a Children’s Literacy Foundation Revive Grant.
For more information, contact the Bennington Free Library at 802-442-9051.