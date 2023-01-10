BENNINGTON — The Bennington Free Library will be hosting multiple events in the Children's Library for January's This Month in a Minute.
On Jan. 14 and 28, the Bennington Children's Library will be hosting "Check it Out," a free chess program for ages 6 to 16. Attendees will be invited to join fellow chess players (and aspiring players) for an afternoon of coaching with Trevor Plizga. These classes are held in the Rotary Room from 1 to 3 p.m. Plizga has coached chess on the West Coast and recently moved to Bennington. His approach is fun, interactive and sure to improve anyone's game.
January's This Month in a Minute is full of resources and services patrons can access with their library cards. Patrons can learn a language with Mango; read an ebook or listen to an audiobook with the latest app, Palace; check out books from the new Welcoming Library collection in the Children's Room; borrow a library pass to Prospect or take home a free guide to Freedom & Unity, a Graphic Guide to Civics & Democracy in Vermont.
Around the World Discovery Centers will also be available in the Children's Room. Here, guests will be able to explore art, puzzles and dramatic play-in activity centers. Guests will be able to dress up in a Japanese kimono, try their hand at Chinese tangrams or play an around-the-world matching game.
The library is located at 101 Silver St. in Bennington.