BENNINGTON — Bennington’s July 4th celebration features a reading of the Declaration of Independence, a car parade, a bell ringing ceremony, and fireworks.
The Town announced that a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence will start the July 4th events at noon at the Bennington Battle Monument and conclude at about 1 p.m. with a car parade for all attendees from the Monument to the parking area behind the Town Offices at 205 South Street.
The car parade will include The Veterans of Foreign Wars Riders (president Joe Bison) and American Legion Riders (president Dan Lyle). Both groups are local charitable organizations and are officially sanctioned by their parent organizations.
The bell ringing will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m., once the group from the Battle Monument arrives. After the ceremony, attendees can ring the ship’s bell themselves.
A fireworks display will be located at Willow Park off of East Road. The fireworks start at dark, approximately 9:30 p.m. The rain date is Saturday July 9. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. with performances and vendors. Additional parking is available at the Mt. Anthony Union Middle School on East Road.