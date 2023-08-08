Food Truck Fest draws crowd, defies rain

The scene at the Downtown Bennington Food Truck Festival in 2019.

 Banner file photo
BENNINGTON — The 5th Annual Bennington Food Truck Fest comes to downtown on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Entrance to the event is free.

Food trucks and chefs from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Mediterranean, wood-fired pizza, comfort foods, kettle corn, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more.

Live music, artisans, and face painting will also be taking place.

The festival will beheld on the corner of Main and School streets.

