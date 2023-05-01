BENNINGTON — The Bennington Fire Department invites the community to come to an open house on May 13. The event will be held at the fire station at 130 River St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
Come for a tour of the firetrucks, learn how to run a hose line, check out the new ladder truck, and try on firefighter gear. Current firefighters will be on hand to share their experiences and answer questions from the public about what it’s like to be a firefighter and how people interested in becoming a volunteer can do so.
The short film “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” will be shown at 11 a.m. with free popcorn provided by Bennington Cinemas.
Kids are welcome. In the past, the Fire Department has had an active “Junior Firefighters” program. With help from some interested parents and kids, the department would very much like to see that program brought to life again.
Volunteer firefighters are a vital part of keeping our community safe. Like modern day minutemen, men and women donate their time and effort to be true heroes for our town. There are many roles to fill in the Fire Department doing a variety of activities, ranging from support to actual front-line firefighting, so there is a place for most anyone who is interested in doing this service.
Visit the Bennington Fire Department’s page on Facebook for more.