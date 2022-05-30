BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Farmers’ Market will put the spotlight on local authors for the first time with a special event to take place during the market on Saturday, with four fantastic local writers and illustrators on hand to share their works and sign copies of their books.
Attending authors are Judith D. Schwartz, who tells stories to explore and illuminate scientific concepts and cultural nuance; poet Camille Guthrie; children’s picture book author and illustrator Anne Hunter; and fiction writer Genevieve Plunkett. Schwartz will read from one of her books at approximately 11 a.m. The authors’ books will be available for purchase and signing thanks to cooperation from local libraries and the Bennington Bookshop.
“We wanted to use our platform for local to expose customers to other facets of our community, and we thought local writers would be a great place to start,” said Board President Emily Gold. “There are so many talented authors in the area that it was hard to decide who to reach out to. We’re hoping it’s a huge success, and that we can do a similar event next year.”
The Bennington Farmers’ Market’s takes place every Saturday, rain or shine, through October 22. Proud to be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the market is the area's year-round, producer-only market, allowing customers to buy goods directly from the farmers and producers. For more information, visit www.BenningtonFarmersMarket.org.