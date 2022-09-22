BENNINGTON — The town is seeking support to apply for a grant to fund a consultant-led training on diversity, equity and inclusion for the Planning Commission as a first step in developing a new Bennington Town Plan.
A Vermont Community Fund Equitable and Inclusive Communities Grant application is an agenda item that the Select Board wishes to highlight at its upcoming meeting. As always, check the agenda for other items of interest to you.
The Bennington Select Board meets on Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board.
Public comment is up first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (three-minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
In addition to the agenda and supporting materials, the town communication coordinator and the Bennington Police Department have included updates in the Select Board packet for this meeting.
Looking toward October, the Select Board is planning for an in-person update from the Bennington Police Department, discussion of a draft of the Americans with Disabilities Town Plan Update and a special meeting to fully examine the Benn-Hi development project.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV is generally is able to provide live coverage of the meetings.