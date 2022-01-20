BENNINGTON — Building Bright Futures announced that Bennington County’s Children’s Integrated Services Early Intervention Program was one of seven grant recipients from the Vermont Early Childhood Fund.
Grantees will work with Building Bright Futures Regional Councils to improve the well-being of children, families and communities. The new program awards grants of up to $20,000 each toward projects that promote fairness and equity by incorporating anti-racism and social justice practices. This grant program was made possible by a gift from a generous private donor.
With the grant funding, Bennington County’s Children’s Integrated Services Early Intervention Program will expand vision and hearing screening for eligible children, ages zero to three.
Learn more about these projects and the Vermont Early Childhood Fund: buildingbrightfutures.org/vecf/.
As a grantee, the Bennington center will work closely with the Building Bright Futures Regional Early Childhood Council in the coming year.