BENNINGTON — The Bennington Early College Program for high school, gap year, and college students has announced its September lineup of classes.
Earn college credit and feed the intellectual curiosity with this suite of one-credit online courses covering Literature and Writing, Social and Environmental Justice, and Politics, Power, and Society.
The first class, called Fiction: Beginnings & Endings, meets every Wednesday in September. Taught by Bennington faculty member Monica Ferrell, students well investigate how writers make maximal use of the opening pages of their stories and novels by breaking down key passages to discover the way a narrative’s seeds have been planted in the work. Similarly, we’ll pay close attention to how novels and stories end, how they mirror or echo their openings to create resonance, and how they employ sensory description or a final revelation to provide a sense of closure.
Students are asked to register by August 25 at 5 p.m.
The second course is Performing Power and Local Government. Running Mondays and Thursdays from September 20 to October 14 and taught by Bennington faculty member Aaron Landsman, students will attend local government meetings, speak with elected officials, artists and activists, and work together to build a short, digital performance using transcripts from meetings we see. We'll look at strategies for participating in government, disrupting it through protest, and thinking creatively about systemic change.
Students are asked to register by September 6 at 5 p.m.
Through Vermont’s dual enrollment program, eligible Vermont high school juniors and seniors may be able to receive a voucher to cover the cost of Bennington Early College courses.
All Bennington Early College Program course fees are reimbursable for students who later apply to attend Bennington as an undergraduate.