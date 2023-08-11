SHAFTSBURY — Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of White Creek Road and Cold Spring Road in the Town of Shaftsbury Thursday at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a crash with a vehicle on its side with entrapment.
The investigation revealed that Bruce Knapp, 73, of Shaftsbury was operating a 2010 Cub Cadet tractor on White Creek Road and was attempting to turn onto Cold Spring Road. Kjell Hemstead, 27, of Bennington was following Knapp in his 2006 Honda CRV and attempted to overtake the tractor. Knapp started to make his turn when Hemstead attempted to pass, causing Hemstead to drive off the road. Hemstead hit a telephone pole, causing his car to flip and land on its side. A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries, and the vehicle was totaled in the accident.
Troopers were assisted on the scene by Shaftsbury Fire Department and Bennington Rescue Squad.