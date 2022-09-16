BENNINGTON — On Sept. 10, underneath a beautiful blue sky and stunning full moon, family and friends gathered in celebration for Lewis and Patricia Betit’s remarkable milestone on their 70th wedding anniversary.
“Along with lots of reminiscing and laughter there was food, drink and dancing, giving these two amazing people a very special day,” said daughter Pam Sanders.
Sanders lives on Hunt Street in Bennington, not far from her parents’ home for the past 67 years at 9 Hunt St. The anniversary celebration was held at Sanders’ home at 17 Hunt St.
“I would like to give thanks to Double D vending, the Dutchman’s Tavern, and the Blanchards, Ottatis, Gates, DeCells and Murrays for all their help,” Sanders said. “A very special thanks goes out to my family, especially Michelle Metcalfe’s help with everything to pull off this very special day.”
Happy 70th anniversary, Pat and Lew. We love you.”
The couple was married Sept. 20, 1952, at Sacred Heart Church in Bennington, now Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church.
Lewis Betit is now 90 years old and Patricia is 88.