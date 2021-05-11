MANCHESTER — Challenged to reflect on one of the “unalienable rights” in the Declaration of Independence, students from across Vermont have won recognition in the prestigious Lincoln Essay Contest, administered by Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home.
Among the winners were two students from Bennington County: Sienna Halstead of The Dorset School, whose entry took first place in Region Three, which includes Addison, Rutland and Bennington counties, and Josephine Monder of Long Trail School in Dorset, whose entry tied for third place in Region Three.
One hundred and twenty-four students submitted essays anonymously to a diverse panel of judges who assessed them on content, the students’ understanding of the subject and their ability to convey that understanding using good writing practices — all in 500 words or fewer.
Entrants were asked to choose one issue that they believe demonstrates how the U.S. "either is or is not honoring the ideal that all people have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."
Sienna Halstead outlined many steps that should be taken to address systemic racism. She wrote, “The wealth gap between Black and White Americans, police brutality targeted at Black people, and racial inequalities in the education systems all show how systemic racism still frustrates” American ideals.
Josephine Monder wrote, “In the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness, our country needs to recognize the inequality between rural and urban internet services. If rural communities can’t obtain high speed internet, they will be left behind in our modern world.”
For more than a decade, Hildene has administered the Lincoln Essay Competition informed by its mission of Values into Action. With Abraham Lincoln’s legacy as touchstone, it seeks to inspire Vermont’s eighth grade students statewide to tackle important issues, underscoring the responsibility each person has to help make the world a better place.
In addition to the quality of the writing of the 124 participants overall, the judges were impressed not only by the range of examples chosen, but also by the thoughtfulness of the suggestions made to help the US align itself more closely to its ideals.
Addressing systemic racism was the number one topic, with many students advocating for implicit bias training in all facets of society (K-12 education, workplaces, law enforcement agencies, state and local government) and an overhaul of the U.S. justice system. Students also suggested ways to promote justice, inclusion, and equity for the LGBTQ+ community, people struggling with mental illness, immigrants, migrants, and BIPOC.
Some wrote about the need for environmental justice, while others wrote about the need for a $15 livable wage, high-speed internet for rural communities, and stronger firearms restrictions. There were many more suggestions, but those listed above provide an idea of the scope.
Hildene will post a video on its YouTube channel on May 16 of each of the winners reading their essays aloud. To find a complete list of the winners and learn more about the Lincoln Essay Competition, visit https://hildene.org/learning/lincoln_essay or contact Hildene programming director Stephanie Moffett-Hynds at stephanie@hildene.org, or 802-367-7960.