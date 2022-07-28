BENNINGTON — The Manchester Community Library and Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance are partnering to present “Composting for Everyone,” a free educational event on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Manchester Community Library.
Led by Composting Association of Vermont’s Director Natasha Duarte, area residents will learn about proper food scrap diversion, implementing simple backyard techniques, along with tips for food preservation and food waste reduction.
“Two years after Vermont’s food scrap ban through Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law (Act 148), folks continue to have questions about how to manage food scraps in a variety of situations,” said Scott Grimm-Lyon, program manager for the Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance and regional planner for the Bennington County Regional Commission.
“We’re pleased to have Ms. Duarte share her years of expertise about practical tips to diverting food waste through a simple composting method and answer audience questions addressing challenges of residential composting. We are grateful to work with the wonderful staff at Manchester Community Library and look forward to the opportunity to collaborate on future topic events.”
Seating for this event is limited and participants can register at mclvt.org/event/composting-for-everyone. The Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Ave. The event will be held indoors and wearing masks, while not currently required, is strongly encouraged.
Duarte represents the composting association in policy initiatives, develops and leads outreach and education initiatives, and promotes the production and use of compost as vital to soil health through practices that contribute to water quality, plant vigor and environmental resilience. She has extensive experience working with rural and small communities to plan and implement solid waste management projects, developing training tools and resources, and delivering training and technical assistance. She is an instructor for both online and hands-on training for UVM’s Master Composter Program and is currently leading a U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded project, On-Farm Community-Scale Food Scrap and Agricultural Organic Waste Management in Vermont and New Hampshire.
The Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance was formed in 2015 by the towns of Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Glastenbury, Manchester, Pownal, Rupert, Sandgate, Searsburg, Shaftsbury, Stamford, Sunderland and Woodford to adopt a solid waste management plan to implement Vermont’s recycling laws. The alliance provides education and outreach on reducing waste, recycling and proper disposal of hazardous materials to residents, businesses, schools, and institutions in the 13 towns. A complete list of disposal resources and information about its programs can be found at bcswa.org.