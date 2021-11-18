BENNINGTON -- The Bennington County Sheriff's Department said the Thanksgiving holiday travel period is one of the busiest travel times of the year, with many Vermonters taking to the roads, eager to spend time with family and friends. With this increased traffic means more crashes will occur.
So far in 2021, with about seven weeks left in the year, Vermont has lost 62 people to fatal crashes on Vermont roads. This puts Vermont on track to be one of the deadliest years in recent history. Tragically, more than half of those killed were not buckled up. Just wear your seat belt to improve your chances of surviving a motor vehicle crash.
There will be highly visible presence on our highways and strictly enforcing traffic laws, including our occupant protection laws like seat belt requirements in Vermont.
This high visibility campaign is from Nov. 24 to 28.