BENNINGTON — On Saturday, Sept. 23, Bennington County Meals on Wheels will be hosting their second annual Pickleball Tournament at courts behind The Paradise Inn, at 141 Main St. in Bennington.
All skill levels are welcome, but the day will be split up into two sessions, with a 3.0-3.5 skill rating suggested for the morning portion that begins at 9 a.m. and 3.5-4.0 for the afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
Lunch will be provided for players from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"We were really appreciative of all the participants from last year's tournament," said Ilsa Svoboda, executive director of Meals on Wheels. "We hope we receive that same response again this year."
She added that the tournament, like last year, will be capped at 64 players – 32 for each half of the day – so those that want to play should get their entry forms in as soon as possible.
The entry fee is $40 per person. All proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels, serving all towns in Bennington County.
"Our mission helps older Vermonters lead happy, healthy, and independent lives by providing nutritious home delivered and congregate meals," a release from Bennington Meals on Wheels said.
Entry forms are available at MOW, at 124 Pleasant St. Questions can be directed to Ilsa Svoboda at 802-442-8012, ext. 1.