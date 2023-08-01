BENNINGTON — Bennington County Meals on Wheels will be hosting its second annual Pickleball Tournament at The Paradise Inn on Saturday, Sept. 23. The courts are located behind the inn.
The entry fee is $40 per person. Free lunch will be served for players from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome.
The event gets underway at 9 a.m. for the morning start, and 1 p.m. for the afternoon start.
All proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels, serving all towns in Bennington County. Meals and Wheels' mission is to help older Vermonters lead healthy and independent lives by providing nutritious home delivered and congregate meals.
Entry forms available at MOW at 124 Pleasant St., Bennington. Any questions call 802.442.8012 ext. 1. For more information on MOW, visit https://www.mowbennington.org/.