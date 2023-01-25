BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Habitat for Humanity has announced the hiring of Don Jackson and Tye Poquette.
Jackson recently moved to Vermont with his wife Michele from Chincoteague Island, Virginia. Jackson is a skilled project manager who also holds a Masters' Degree in Theology. His 40 years of construction experience and admiration for Habitat led him to the organization's recently revamped website and a job posting for the vital role of construction manager.
Jackson will oversee all new home construction projects undertaken by a mix of the skilled and volunteer labor that Habitat for Humanity relies on to provide affordable housing to those for whom home ownership remains tantalizingly out of reach.
Poquette joined the Bennington County Habitat for Humanity team to manage the daily office and external communications needs, as well as to organize the essential volunteer help that is the lifeblood of the organization.
Poquette started a nonprofit at the age of 17 to build homes in third-world countries following a church mission to Jamaica. He lives in Hartford, N.Y., with his wife Ashely and newborn son Sterling, and after a successful few years in the retail and hospitality sectors, he has returned to his passion for helping others.
"We are thrilled to have found two such committed and qualified individuals to help us grow and accelerate our mission here in southern Vermont," said Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Cindy Luce.