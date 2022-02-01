BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Choral Society invites everyone to join them in song.
The group is preparing for its May 22 concert. No auditions are necessary to join.
The group is performing Randall Thompson’s “The Last Words of David,” “Frostiana” and “Alleluia,” along with Alfred Fedak’s “Last Verse.”
Rehearsals begin Feb. 21 and take place at the Second Congregational Church, Hillside Street Monday evenings 7 to 9 p.m. Dues and music fee total $50. Singers can register by mailing their fee to BCCS, PO Box 44, Bennington, VT 05201 or registering online at benningtoncountychoralsociety.org.
Register as soon as possible as the group needs to order music. Questions can be sent to bccssingers@gmail.com. All singers must be masked and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.