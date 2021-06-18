devito-ely

Anthony DeVito-Ely is a member of the apprentice program at Bennington Cooling and Heating.

BENNINGTON — Anthony DeVito-Ely, a member of Bennington Cooling and Heating's apprentice program, has met the Environmental Protection Agency's certification requirement for all technicians who are to handle or charge systems with refrigerant.

As part of Bennington Cooling and Heating’s apprentice program, students are prepared to be tested by the EPA. DeVito-Ely was recently tested by the EPA and successfully completed all four levels of the examination, the company announced. He is in the final stages of his apprenticeship training, and is a resident of Bennington.

