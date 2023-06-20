BENNINGTON — Bennington College will hold its Virtual Summer Open House on Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Virtually connect with staff and current Bennington students for an introduction to Bennington College’s unique approach to the liberal arts. This Open House will include an information session from an admissions counselor, a virtual tour led by current students, and an application and financial aid Q&A.
This event will be held via Airmeet.
This event is for students who haven’t applied yet to Bennington College. Admitted students can check out events at www.bennington.edu/welcome.
For more information, contact the Admissions office at admissions@bennington.edu or call 802-440-4312.