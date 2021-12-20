Books Graph.jfif

BENNINGTON — Right now, it can be hard for writers to connect with their communities. Through an upcoming series, Bennington College offers them the opportunity to do just that. 

At 7 p.m. Jan. 6 to 14, the critically acclaimed, award-winning authors and faculty of the Bennington Writing Seminars will host Writers Reading, an evening reading series.

All readings are free, open to the public and will take place virtually via Zoom.

Stuart Nadler, author of "The Book of Life," and Alice Mattison, author of "Conscience," are two of the many speakers featured in the series. 

For more information, visit https://www.bennington.edu/events/event-series/writers-reading%E2%80%94winter-2022

