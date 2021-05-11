As part of Bennington College's three-year initiative to address food insecurity in Bennington County, the Center for the Advancement of Public Action will host a day-long virtual conference on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Supported by a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, this event is free, open to the public, and will take place virtually via Zoom. Register by May 13 to join the event.
The keynote speakers for the event are Amber Arnold and Jabari Saeed Jones of SUSU CommUNITY Farm in Brattleboro. An installation by artist Margaretha Haughwout titled "Food Forest Futures" will be permanently exhibited at the Robert Frost Stone House Museum, and there will be food forest take-home kits for those attending the installation on Saturday afternoon. The first 100 registrants to the Summit will receive a local food gift bag, and all registrants will be entered in a raffle for a $50 farmers market gift card.
Schedule of Events:
10 to 11:30 a.m. — Exploring Creative Strategies for Food Liberation in Vermont: Keynote Address by Amber Arnold and Jabari Saeed Jones of SUSU CommUNITY Farm in Brattleboro, on Zoom.
Noon to 1 p.m. — Ask a Gardener: Q-and-A with Bennington's Master Gardeners on Zoom.
1 to 2 p.m. — Virtual Booths: Check out the Summit's YouTube channel for tutorials, presentations, farm tours, and more.
2 to 3 p.m. — A conversation between food security and local food advocates.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — "Food Forest Futures," art installation by Margaretha Haughwout.
For a more detailed schedule, please visit the bennington.edu.
This event is made possible through a generous grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.