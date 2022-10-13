BENNINGTON — Bennington College announced it will name its public policy forum for Sen. Patrick Leahy in recognition of his public service to Vermont.
A reception and “Conversation with Senator Leahy” are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20, at the College’s Elizabeth Coleman Center for the Advancement of Public Action (CAPA). Both are open to the public. The reception begins at 6 p.m., the “Conversation” starts at 7 p.m.
Susan Sgorbati, director of Bennington’s Center for the Advancement of Public Action (CAPA), and Brian Campion, CAPA’s director of Public Policy Programs and a state senator, started these forums six years ago as a way to bring work that was being done in Montpelier and D.C. to students and the greater Bennington community.
The College has since dedicated conversations to addressing climate change, foreign policy, plastic pollution, PFOA, voting rights, and public education. This year’s series examines the state of our democracy. What sets these discussions apart from others is that they are used as ways for students and community members to not only learn about the most serious issues facing us, but as an opportunity to find solutions to these issues and to understand the role each of us has in improving society, the school said in a release.
“Senator Leahy’s life mirrors the College’s efforts with the Public Policy Forums. His commitment to public service and his efforts to address the problems we share as a society are nothing short of stunning. We wish to honor Senator Leahy’s work that has allowed for future generations to live with more opportunities.
“We look forward to celebrating Senator Leahy and hope community members will join us for what will no doubt be a great conversation,” said Sgorbati and Campion.
The College invites community members to this event.