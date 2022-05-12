BENNINGTON -- With only a few weeks left of spring term, several Bennington College students took the opportunity to apply for W. Collective’s “Student Artist Feature” series. This series presented by the retail store and café provides young artists with a unique opportunity to showcase their work and continue to bring artwork downtown.
“We get really excited to see the student’s come into the store and spend time downtown,” said co-owner Sarah Krinsky.
“We always envisioned a creative atmosphere that would lend itself to displaying art and we are so grateful to be in such a beautiful space that allows us to do just that and to provide this opportunity to further encourage young emerging artists from Bennington College,” said co-owner Bri Magnifico, an alumna of Bennington College class of 08.
This month, the store is featuring three different artists, whose work will be on display and available for purchase. These students are comprised of two graduating seniors, Sydnie Hyams and Iñigo Auza de la Mora, and first year student Jacob Green.
Hyams is an independent artist and senior at Bennington College. She studies Printmaking and Media Studies, investigating topics about internet infrastructure, digital longevity, and human's relationship to the digital world in her print work. She has been awarded the Adnan Iftekhar Entrepreneurial Fellowship, worked in the archives at The Brooklyn Academy of Music and many more. Hyams plans on continuing her career as an artist and entrepreneur in London.
De la Mora is a computer scientist and animator. Raised in México, he often finds inspiration in traditional art and culture from his home. Through photography he finds means of exploring "that" that cannot be expressed with words -- from vast imposing landscapes, to childhood memories, and abandoned dorm rooms left in a hurry by rushed students. Keen to the advancement of technology, he often gets involved with alternative processes, such as the use of UV or infrared light.
Growing up in rural western Colorado made Green fall in love with landscape photography. He has shot professionally for two years, and is now a freshman studying photography at Bennington College. This body of work on display consists of photos made during an internship on a farm in Tuscany, Italy this past winter.
This is the fourth student artist exhibition series the store has hosted since last December.
“It’s wonderful to have such a mix of mediums represented and to see all of the different levels of experience and skill behind each of these student’s work,” said Krinsky.