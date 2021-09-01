BENNINGTON — Bennington College is now accepting submissions from high school students nationwide for its 2021-2022 Young Writers Awards.
This annual competition, which accepts entries in poetry, fiction and nonfiction is free to enter and open to all high school students in 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades. A first-, second-, and third-place winner is selected in each of the categories, with increased cash prizes up to $1,000 awarded.
Young Writers Award finalists and winners are also eligible for undergraduate scholarships at Bennington. YWA finalists who apply, are admitted, and enroll at Bennington will receive a $10,000 scholarship every year for four years, for a total of $40,000. Young Writers Award winners who apply, are admitted, and enroll at Bennington will receive a $15,000 scholarship every year for four years, for a total of $60,000.
Submissions for the 2020-2021 Young Writers Awards will be accepted through November 1, with winners announced in spring 2022.
For more information, see submission guidelines or sign up to receive notifications about the competition. Downloadable Young Writers Awards posters and printable submission forms are also available at https://www.bennington.edu/events/young-writers-awards
Bennington College has a unique literary legacy, including 12 Pulitzer Prize winners, three U.S. poet laureates, four MacArthur Genius grants, countless New York Times bestsellers, and two of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.
In celebration of this legacy, Bennington launched the Young Writers Awards to promote and recognize excellence in writing by high-school students. Each year, over 2,000 students submit poetry, fiction, and nonfiction to the Young Writers Awards competition.
In Spring 2022, Bennington College will be launching the Young Activists Awards, recognizing high school students who are tackling issues of antiracism and social and environmental justice in their communities and beyond. Visit the Young Activist Awards webpage to sign up for more information.