Vermont Alumni Cooperative and faculty member Tatiana Abatemarco discusses food insecurity and rural food justice in Vermont Monday, April 26 at 6 p.m.
Music Mondays presents a concert and Q-and-A with mrudangam artist, composer, and scholar Rajna Swaminathan, April 26 at 7 p.m. More information at bit.ly/musicmondaysbton.
"Society, Culture, and Thought Colloquium | Enter Sleep Mode," Monday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. The SCT Colloquium presents a lecture by poet, media scholar, and former network engineer, Tung-Hui Hu, as he shows that personhood today has become cybernetic: We increasingly communicate with others through scripted — even programmed — interactions while revealing little of ourselves.
This week's VALS guest is Calida Garcia Rawles, Tuesday, April 27 at 7 to 8 p.m. Merging sharp hyper-realism with poetic abstraction, Los Angeles-based Calida Garcia Rawles paints African-American women and men submerged in glistening water; bodies are swarmed by a flurry of bubbles, ripples and refracted light.
Literature Evenings returns with a reading by Bennington faculty member Paul La Farge, author of "The Night Ocean," "The Artist of the Missing," "Haussmann," and "Luminous Airplanes," Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m.
More information on these events at bennington.edu/event-calendar/202117.