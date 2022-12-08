BENNINGTON — Bennington Cinemas, along with WBTN radio and The Bank of Bennington, are sponsoring a free Christmas Show for children and their families at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Bennington Cinemas will be showing "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," rated PG and starring the voice of Antonio Banderas. Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Admission is free, but tickets must be obtained in advance from the Bennington Cinemas or the Bank of Bennington branch on North Street.
Santa will be on hand at the Bennington Cinemas when the doors open at 9 a.m., and he encourages parents to bring their cameras. Parents are certainly welcome to attend the films with their children or may drop them off and pick them up afterward.
Everyone who attends the movie is asked to bring a non-perishable food item for collection by the Kitchen Cupboard in Bennington for the distribution to needy families in the area.
Those who do not plan to attend a movie, but might wish to donate food items, may do so any time after 3 p.m. on any day between now and Dec. 24.