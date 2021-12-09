BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Choral Society celebrates its first concert since December 2019. The concert will take place on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church on Hillside Street in Bennington. Under the direction of guest conductor Gene Marie Callahan, the chorus and local soloists will perform Vivaldi’s Gloria and Part 1 of Handel’s Messiah.
Callahan is a well-known and highly regarded local performer, organist, voice and piano teacher, as well as musical director for the Bennington County Choral Society.
The audience is invited to sing along with the chorus for the finale, The Hallelujah Chorus. A limited number of scores will be available. If you have a score, please bring it with you.
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the door or online at benningtoncountychoralsociety.org. Audience members and singers are required to wear masks inside the church.