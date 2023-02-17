BENNINGTON — Vermont-based nonprofit Vermont Family Network's Puppets in Education program partnered with Bennington Chevrolet Buick Cadillac to support a day of puppet presentations for the Village School of North Bennington on Thursday.
For the Village School of North Bennington lasses, Puppets in Education presented presentations on kindness and stress, sexual abuse awareness and an anxiety Workshop for the older kids. The kindness and stress program provides children with an understanding of how anxiety can show up in their bodies and how they can use tools to make their worries smaller. It also provides kindness tips, so kids can learn how to be kind and be upstanders for themselves and others. The anxiety workshop for older grades focuses on the science behind anxiety and how we can learn to combat it. The sexual abuse awareness program uses easy-to-understand terminology to teach children about inappropriate touch and how they can identify safe adults that can help them.
For more information, visit VermontFamilyNetwork.org or denooyerchevrolet.com.