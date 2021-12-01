Planned Parenthood supporters hold rally at Four Corners

Vermonters will demonstrate their stance on reproductive rights today.

As the Supreme Court hears a case on a Mississippi abortion ban that may end the right to an abortion, supporters and advocates will come together at Four Corners in Bennington and at Pliny Park, High Street in Brattleboro to hold a Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action. The rallies, organized by state Planned Parenthood volunteers, will be held from 5 - 6 p.m. 

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments today in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, which could unravel the right to an abortion that is currently guaranteed by Roe v. Wade.

The state of Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

