HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Bennington Battlefield Historic Site is hosting several events in October and November.
There will be a Fall Foliage Hike on Friday at 4 p.m., starting under the flagpole on the hilltop at 5231 Route 67. Join in for a hike of the Battle Loop Trail to enjoy the colors of autumn. The trail covers about 1 mile over moderate terrain.
A Halloween drive-in movie screening takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. on the grounds of the Barnett House at 30 Caretakers Road. The movie will be shown on a large outdoor screen. Guests will be able to watch the movie from their cars and tune in to the audio of the film via their car stereo. Bring snacks. The movie will be PG and family friendly. Contact david.pitlyk@parks.ny.gov for details.
A Book Discussion on "Turncoat: Benedict Arnold and the Crisis of American Liberty" will be held Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Barnett House. The group will be reading the first half (chapters 1 through 4) of Stephen Brumwell’s book. New members to the book club are always welcome to drop in. For more information, contact david.pitlyk@parks.ny.gov.
A Focus Tour of Battlefield Burials takes place Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Barnett House. This tour will focus on the aftermath of the battle and discuss the final disposition of combatant’s bodies. Note: Precise locations will not be given to protect any cultural resources on site.
The 82nd Washington County Historical Society meeting and presentation on Philip Skene and the Battle of Bennington occurs Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Skene Manor at 8 Potter Terrace in Whitehall. Coffee hour will begin at 10 a.m., with the business meeting to follow at 10:30 a.m., ending with awards. The program Skene and the Battle of Bennington, by Pitlyk, will begin at 11:45 a.m.
There will be a screening and lecture on "Benedict Arnold: Hero Betrayed" on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Barnett House. Filmmakers Tom Mercer and Anthony Vertucci will screen scenes from their new documentary film, showcasing Gen. John Burgoyne's campaign of 1777, including the raid on Bennington. RSVP is required; contact david.pitlyk@parks.ny.gov or call 518-860-9094.
For more information, visit parks.ny.gov/historic-sites/12/desc.aspx.