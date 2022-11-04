BENNINGTON — The Bennington Department of Public Works announced that the winter overnight parking ban for all streets within the Town and Village, and North Bennington, starts on Nov. 15 between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. No overnight parking is allowed on the streets. Police will enforce this ban by ticketing individuals who leave unattended vehicles on the street during that time.
Projects for the coming week include:
Benmont Avenue between County and Leonard streets, reducing traffic to one lane for next several weeks.
County Street between Benmont and Lincoln streets, reducing traffic to one lane.
DPW reminds people not to rake or blow leaves into Town or Village streets or highways as these clog storm drains and create flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Townwide street sweeping continues. The Sewer Department continues systemwide cleaning of sewer mains. Use caution when approaching these areas as large equipment and personnel will be in or on edge of roadways.
The North Bennington Highway will continue fall maintenance, including park maintenance and cleanup.
All work will be dependent on weather conditions. Use caution when entering a construction zone, men and equipment will be in the traveled portion of the road.