BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum presents the band SIRSY on Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. as the final Concert in the Courtyard of the season.
The Boston Globe calls SIRSY the “little band” with the “big sound.” Hailing from upstate New York, SIRSY is an indie pop-rock duo with lots of heart, soul, and sass. SIRSY is known for their passionate, honest, heartfelt live performances that have a charming intensity and intimacy usually reserved for folk.
This outdoor event is free and open to the public. Bring a chair. Hot dogs and PBR are available — as is the tradition.
The Museum is also hosting an artist reception as part of the NBOSS — North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show — exhibit. Over the last 26 years NBOSS (pronounced “N”-Boss), has become one of the region’s premiere arts events of the summer/fall season, featuring work by some of the best artists from the Bennington area, the state of Vermont, and throughout the northeast region.
There will be free kids activities, including stilt walking by Troy Wunderle, an internationally acclaimed circus performer, director and producer. His stilt walking antics have been witnessed throughout New England for the past 27 years. He has walked for tv shows, movies, countless celebrities and even a president.
The museum is located at 75 Main St., Bennington. For more information, visit https://benningtonmuseum.org/.