BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board/.
Public comment is up first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
The Bennington Select Board held a well-attended special meeting Wednesday on the feasibility of the redevelopment of the Benn Hi property on Main Street. The housing developer, town staff and the architect provided a slide show presentation followed by public comment and opportunity for one-on-one conversation with these experts. Informational materials on the project are available at https://benningtonvt.org/benn-hi-redevelopment/.
At Monday’s meeting, the Select Board will discuss and potentially vote on whether to commit $2 million in ARPA funds to this project, contingent on grants and other funding being secured for the entirety of phase one of the community (town) portion of the project. This includes redevelopment of space for Meals on Wheels, the Senior Center, and exercise/recreation space for YMCA managed programming.
The Select Board will vote to formalize the partnership between Hale Resources and the town for this redevelopment project. Information on the town of Bennington ARPA funding process is available at: https://benningtonvt.org/arpa-priorities/.
In addition to the agenda and supporting materials, the monthly report from the Communication Coordinator is included in the meeting packet.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV generally provides live coverage of the meetings.