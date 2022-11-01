WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The College Bookstore at Williams College, 81 Spring St., will host readings on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. by several authors related to reproductive liberty.
Authors and artists Yanyi (“Dream of the Divided Field”), Genevieve Plunkett (“Prepare Her”), Nandi Rose (“Half Waif”), Anna Hogeland (“The Long Answer”), and Alexis Schaitkin (“Saint X; Elsewhere”) will present short readings inspired by and in response to the increasing restrictions to bodily autonomy and reproductive liberty.
Authors’ titles will be on hand for sale and signing.
There is a $20 suggested donation, or pay what you can.
All proceeds will go to The Center for Reproductive Rights.