Williams.PNG
photo provided by The Williams Bookstore
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The College Bookstore at Williams College, 81 Spring St., will host readings on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. by several authors related to reproductive liberty.

Authors and artists Yanyi (“Dream of the Divided Field”), Genevieve Plunkett (“Prepare Her”), Nandi Rose (“Half Waif”), Anna Hogeland (“The Long Answer”), and Alexis Schaitkin (“Saint X; Elsewhere”) will present short readings inspired by and in response to the increasing restrictions to bodily autonomy and reproductive liberty.

Authors’ titles will be on hand for sale and signing.

There is a $20 suggested donation, or pay what you can.

All proceeds will go to The Center for Reproductive Rights.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.