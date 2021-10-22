BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson — a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show — has produced 37 episodes since February 2021. Its season 1 finale, scheduled for Wednesday, will feature Pediatric Critical Care Physician Rebecca Bell, MD, MPH, of the University of Vermont (UVM) Children’s Hospital. The live show will air one day after a Food and Drug Administration meeting that is expected to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5–11.
In addition to her work at the Children’s Hospital, Dr. Bell is an associate professor of Pediatrics at the Larner College of Medicine at UVM. Outside of clinical care, she works on injury prevention efforts for the Vermont Child Health Improvement Program (VCHIP). She is the current president of the Vermont Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and is active in community and legislative advocacy efforts.
Areas of interest include suicide prevention, firearm safe storage counseling, vaccine confidence counseling, infant safe sleep, early childhood education access, and child health advocacy. Dr. Bell received her medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and her master’s in Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health. She completed her pediatric residency training as well as her pediatric critical care fellowship at the Massachusetts General Hospital.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.
The show is booking guests for its second season, which begins January 5, 2022.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.