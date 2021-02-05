The Bennington County Beekeepers Club will offer a free beginner course for new beekeepers. Learn about the interesting life of honey bees, the skills and equipment needed to care for them and the many challenges they face. The course will take students from setting up a hive, from best location, to where to get your bees. Learn how to inspect a hive, caring for bees, pests and predators of the bees, harvesting and extracting honey, and all the products your hive can produce. Class size is limited, so reserve your space today. Classes will meet on Thursdays virtually via Zoom, Feb. 11, 22 and 28 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. To sign up or for more information, email benncbeekeepersclub@gmail.com.