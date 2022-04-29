BENNINGTON -- Keep your home warmer and save money on heating bills next winter. Volunteers from WindowDressers build custom fit insulating window inserts that fit inside of existing windows to let in all the sunlight and views while also keeping more heat inside the home. The inserts are high quality and low cost because they are built by volunteers at community builds in Bennington County.
The inserts are made of attractive pine frames and wrapped drum-tight with a durable plastic film to create clear views through an insulating air space. Foam weather stripping around the outer edges stops drafts and aids the insert’s tight, custom fit. The inserts are installed from the inside of windows and held in place by friction – and they are beautiful.
Last year, WindowDressers volunteers built 400 inserts for area families and non-profits. This year they are hoping to build even more. While the full price for inserts for average-sized windows usually costs $30 - $60, the local WindowDressers team has received generous donations to make inserts free to anyone for whom cost is an issue. You can find out more by emailing benningtoncountywd@gmail.com or calling (802) 234-3050.