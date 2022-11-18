BENNINGTON — The Bennington Community Theater presents "Little Reds" as part of its monthly play reading series. The reading will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 7 to 9 p.m.
In the play, Daff struggles to juggle her responsibilities to her sick mother, her younger brother, and the drug dealer who may be in love with her – all while making plans to escape her small town. BCT advised that the reading contains adult language and content.
The play is directed by HK Goldstein and written by Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm.
The event is free, with donations accepted at the door.
"Little Reds" will be held at the Bennington Performing Arts Center, 331 Main St.