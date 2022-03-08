BENNINGTON -- Bennington Community Theater presents an evening of show tunes to inspire and uplift pandemic-weary souls.
“A Brand New Day! Broadway Songs of Hope” runs March 31–April 3 at the Bennington Performing Arts Center. Featuring solos, duets, and ensemble numbers from the 1930’s to modern day musicals, the show highlights stellar local talent. A show for any lover of musicals and for anyone looking for a glimmer of hope in these difficult times. The show is directed by D. Mark Blank, with music direction by Richard Cherry, and choreography by Kristi Segura.
“I can’t wait to share the talents of this incredible cast with the community of Southern Vermont,” said Blank. “The show was originally scheduled to run in April 2020, but after one rehearsal, we postponed due to the pandemic. We’ve wanted to return to the project ever since. The show consists of songs that in some way reflect an aspect of hope. It feels even more relevant now than it did when the idea was conceived two years ago. However, it is the cast, not the songs, that are the stars of the show. I believe that audiences will come away from our show inspired not by the songs themselves, but by the heart and talents of the performers, who are our neighbors and friends. We find hope in one another.”
“A Brand New Day!” showtime is 7:30 p.m. March 31, April 1 & 2, and 2:00 pm on April 3. Tickets: General Admission $15 / Premium Reserved Seating $20. Thursday, March 31 is Pay What You Will Night ($5 minimum). Get tickets at bpacvt.org/tickets or call the box office at 802.447.0564
Sponsored by Anthony & Jacqueline Marro. You must show proof of COVID vaccination. A mask is required to be worn when in the building.