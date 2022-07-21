BENNINGTON -- The Bennington County Regional Commission will assist the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in cleaning up waterways by incorporating potential projects into the State’s Watershed Projects Database. This database is a key component of the DEC’s Tactical Basin Plans that address water quality issues throughout Vermont. The plans prioritize water quality problems, consider alternatives, and recommend solutions and funding sources. The database tracks potential projects to address these problems and assesses how close they are to implementation. For example, some projects are only at the scoping level and require further definition while others have been fully designed with both construction plans and cost estimates prepared.
The BCRC will work over the next several months to identify projects from a variety of plans that have been developed for the region’s towns and villages, including river corridor plans, road erosion inventories, studies on stream erosion, and stormwater master plans. Incorporation into the database or updating the status of these projects will enable DEC basin planners, municipalities, watershed organizations, and others to quickly identify the projects needed to help improve and sustain the quality of our local streams and lakes and to prioritize the projects that should be implemented first.
This work is funded through the State’s water quality program as part of a requirement to pass through to regional planning organizations 40 percent of DEC’s annual federal Clean Water Act Section 604b allocation. For more information, contact Jim Henderson, BCRC Environmental Program Manager, at jhenderson@bcrcvt.org or (802) 442-0713.